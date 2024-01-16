ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — With freeze shelters set up in St. Landry parish including Opelousas, Eunice, and Melville; the efforts of volunteers across the parish are making sure all of those in need are warm and taken care of.

With temperatures reaching the 20s across Acadiana, parish president Jessie Bellard says the top priority is providing warm shelter for those that need it, but with these temperatures being uncommon in Louisiana, Bellard says the help of volunteers makes it all possible.

“In our budget we don’t have a line item specifically for this type of emergency, so we have to do what we have to do,” said Bellard. “Obviously, we have to take care of our people, but what’s good about St. Landry parish is that the people in our parish take care of each other. We have people that are cooking every day, and we have a lot of supplies that came in.”

With residents volunteering to cook and provide supplies such as blankets water even coffee; businesses have also volunteered to supply showers and buses for transportation to get people to the shelter.

Making the Yambilee Building a shelter in Opelousas has also opened up the opportunity to provide care for animals using horse stalls in the back of the building, and providing space for dogs so Niya Tucci can bring her dog missy.

“It’s awesome, I mean we’re not freezing,” said Tucci.

And the volunteers don’t just include the Opelousas shelter, Bellard says supplies have been provided by residents across the parish to shelters in Eunice, Melville, and Palmetto, showing the strong unity of the parish.

“When it comes to the volunteers in our parish, it’s like we started in 2005 with Katrina. The parish stood together to take care of the people. We’re doing the same thing now,” said Bellard.

And with more below freezing temperatures expected, Bellard says people continue to reach out and volunteer their help as long as they are needed.

