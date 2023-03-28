OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) -A Ville Platte Police Department employee was arrested by the Opelousas Police Department as a result of allegedly assaulting a woman.

Christopher Simien, 39, of Opelousas, was arrested after the Opelousas Police Department investigated a battery complaint.

A woman claimed that on March 24, Simien assaulted her after they had gotten into argument about ending their relationship.

Simien allegedly assaulted her in front of two minors at the residence.

Police said the victim had minor injuries from the alleged assault.

Simien was arrested after a warrant for his arrest was signed by a Magistrate of the 27th JDC.

At the time of his arrest, Simien was employed by the Ville Platte Police Department.

He formerly worked for both the Opelousas Police Department and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s office over the past two years, police said.

Simien was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges: