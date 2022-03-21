SUNSET, La. (KLFY) – Vice President Kamala Harris‘s speech centered on high-speed internet connectivity, and she used the students of St. Landry Parish to make her point.

The room was full waiting for Vice President Kamala Harris Monday. They met another woman on stage first. Josi Lemelle introduced her Vice President talking about her school experience with virtual learning and how it was hindered without high-speed internet. “Ladies and gentlemen, Madam Vice President Kamala Harris,” Lemelle announced.

“Josi, thank you for that introduction. She and I were speaking backstage. I have to tell you I just love when we see and have our young leaders participate,” said Vice President Kamala Harris.

Many parents and young children across Louisiana learned how important high-speed internet is during the pandemic. Especially the 13,000 students in St. Landry Parish, where one in three households are without a broadband connection and attempted remote learning. Josi Lemelle from Eunice was one of them.

“We only did it for one month because it really didn’t work. Like everybody was getting kicked out. Everyone was getting logged out,” said Lemelle. “You would email your teacher and be like, ‘Hey, I just got kicked out’, and she would say that’s okay because it’s happening to everybody.”

That’s why she was selected to write a speech and present it to the nation, and on top of that, she only learned she’d be the kid two days ago. Thankfully, a special someone calmed her nerves.

“She came in. I was like I don’t know how I am going to do this, but she was like you got it…She was like if you were the only one on the Titanic would you be worried about what you were going to look like or what you were going to say? I was like no I would tell them we are about to hit something. She said exactly. Just tell them about your experience,” says Lemelle.

Josi’s community of St. Landry Parish is one of 13 communities across the country splitting over 200 million dollars for rural broadband access. $30M will go toward connecting 22,000 of her neighbors to fiber-optic internet.

“With high-speed internet, we connect people to opportunity. We connect folks to the ability to improve their lives,” says Vice President Harris.

“Other states are getting it too, and she chose Sunset. She came to St. Landry Parish, and so we’re very thankful for that. I just love her. She’s so nice. I love her,” says Lemelle.

Josi says she also got to educate the Vice President on our state bird the brown pelican when they met before the speech. There are some pictures she’s still waiting to get from the White House too.