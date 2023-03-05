Do you know the official rules for flying the American flag? (Credit: ABC4)

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Remembered as a hero, Michael Shane Potter not only served his country, but also the state of Louisiana. He was known for his bravery, patriotism, and his love to serve and protect people.

Described as someone who loved people, residents from across Louisiana honored Michael Shane Potter at the veteran’s memorial. Family and friends gathered to remember the man who served his country and his state with pride. His step-son Derick Robin, a sergeant with the Department of Public Safety, said Potter had a big heart.

“Mike had a big heart. Everybody he met, he treated them like family,” Robin said.

Serving as a marine, Potter served in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Desert Shield, and Operation Sharp Edge. Before retiring after 20 years in law enforcement, Potter served with the Port Barre, Arnaudville, and Henderson Police Departments, as well as the Opelousas City Marshalls, and the St. Landry sheriff’s Office.

Because of his service, Potter was honored by veterans and active military, law enforcement, as well as Congressman Clay Higgins.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s just nice that they remembered him this way and it was really nice for my family to be able to put him at rest,” Robin said,

Open to the public, the memorial tribute allowed for family, friends, and anyone wishing to honor Potter a chance to do just that.

As family and friends gathered, Potter honored for the life he lived and the life he gave.