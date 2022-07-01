CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish Friday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 754 and Jessie Richard Road in St. Landry Parish around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Preliminary investigations revealed a GMC Sierra, driven by Willis J. Curley, 47 of Opelousas, was traveling south on Jessie Richard Road. At the same time, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Claude Chevis, 72 of Church Point, was traveling east on LA Hwy 754. Curley failed to yield at the stop sign, entered the intersection, and was struck on the passenger side by Chevis as he attempted to cross the intersection.

Claude Chevis, 72 of Church Point suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Curley had moderate injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Curley and Chevis and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.