OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Two people were hospitalized in a shooting on I-49 in St. Landry Parish early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call concerning a shooting on I-49 northbound at mile marker 23 outside the city of Opelousas. Two people were shot, one male and one female, and were taken to an area hospital. The suspect is still unknown at this time, authorities said.

No other details are being released due to it being an active investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on this is urged to please call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or dial**TIPS on any mobile to device. All tips are anonymous.