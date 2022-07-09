OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man and woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish Friday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday night on LA Hwy 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Krisalyn Thomas, 19 and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, were traveling in a Dodge pickup, east on LA 182. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway. The pickup struck a tree and began to rotate until ending up on its roof.

Troopers determined both Chevis and his passenger, Thomas, were not wearing seatbelts. Chevis was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. Thomas was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and died from her injuries. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and impairment is unknown. Standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.