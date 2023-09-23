OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas authorities reported the arrest of two men for multiple narcotics and weapons charges.

Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, officers said they responded to a complaint of subjects in the area of N. Oak St. and Cheney St. carrying firearms. Authorities said they made contact with several subjects which led to the arrest of two individuals.

Isaac Bourgeois, 23, of Opelousas was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics

Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS.

Felon in possession of a firearm

Jaylyn Payne, 24, of Opelousas was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics

Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS.

No bond information was posted for either arrest. Payne is still listed as an inmate in the St. Landry Parish Jail; Bourgeois does not appear.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with information related to any criminal activity to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, info@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.

