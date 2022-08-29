OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police Department (OPD) arrested two men Monday, August 29, for manufacturing counterfeit US currency.

Gabriel Bates and Del Richard were arrested by OPD for manufacturing counterfeit US currency.

Detectives from OPD have been investigating over the past three weeks into reports of persons distributing counterfeit money at various businesses in Opelousas, stated police.

After obtaining the source of the counterfeit money, Detectives conducted a search warrant at Bates’ home at 1217 S. Court St.

After locating Bates, detectives located another suspect that was hiding in the front bedroom, Del Richard, stated authorities.

The Officers located eight counterfeit one-hundred dollar bills and seven counterfeit twenty dollar bills. They also located assorted cell phones, a paper cutter, different size portable electronic storage devices, numerous printed checks for other individuals, from different companies and different banks, for thousands of dollars. As well as two printed checks for Bates from different companies for thousands of dollars. The Officers then located an electronic device, used to detect counterfeit money.

According to OPD, Bates admitted to the following:

Manufacturing counterfeit US Currency in one hundred dollar bills and twenty dollar bills.

Beginning the manufacturing in 2017 or 2019

Beginning the manufacturing of the counterfeit US Currency at 1217 S. Court St. in Opelousas, in March of 2022

Manufacturing and distribution of over ten-thousand dollars ($10,000.00) in counterfeit US Currency since March of 2022

Passing counterfeit US currency on twenty-three separate occasions at six Opelousas businesses

That Richard assisted him with the manufacturing and distribution of some of the counterfeit US currency by cutting and trimming some of the counterfeit US currency and by distribution of some of the counterfeit US currency

Being on Parole for counterfeiting US currency and drugs.

Printing the counterfeit checks and to placing a Forged name on the signature line of the checks

Richard admitted to knowing about Bates manufacturing the counterfeit money, stated police.

Bates and Richard were then transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Bates was booked for violating three counts of LA R.S. 14:72.2, Monetary Instrument Abuse and one count of LA R.S. 14:72, Forgery.

Richard was booked for violating one count of LA R.S. 14:72.2, Monetary Instrument Abuse and one count of LA R.S. 40:1238.1, Sale, Distribution, Possession of a Legend Drug.