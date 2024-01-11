OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Two juveniles were arrested on gun charges after a traffic stop in Opelousas, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, authorities heard that two juveniles possessed semi-automatic pistols, drugs would be in the vehicle and they would be coming near an area, locally known as the Oil Mill in Opelousas. Authorities were also informed of the vehicle description: a grey Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows.

During a surveillance of the area, authorities found the vehicle and conducted the traffic stop. After the front passenger opened the door, law enforcement officials smelled an overpowering marijuana odor. They then patted down the two juvenile suspects, who were in the backseat and discovered each of them had a semi-automatic pistol equipped with a switch.

Authorities also found small bags of marijuana and what is believed to be promethazine in the vehicle as well.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The juveniles were charged with charged with possession of a machine gun, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal carrying of weapons, according to SLPSO.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is urged to call the SLPSO’s Drug Hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030.

Latest Posts