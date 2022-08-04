ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two men were arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, and more, according to authorities.

Earnest Mason, 37, and Jaylin Derosin, 18, both of Simmesport, were arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 2. The officers were conducting criminal patrol and performed a traffic stop on a 1997 Buick Le Sabre, stated police.

Mason was identified as the driver, while Derosin was in the passenger seat. While conducting their search, detectives located a Glock handgun and $4,371.00 U.S. currency inside the vehicle. Approximately 4 ounces of Cocaine, with an estimated street value of $11,200, was located on Mason’s person.

Authorities stated that Mason was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the following charges: Possession with intent to distribute a schedule II CDS (Cocaine), possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, improper lane usage and driving under suspension.

Derosin was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the following charges: failure to use safety belts, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS and principal to possession with intent to distribute a schedule II CDS (Cocaine), according to police. His bond is set at $5,250.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.