OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Opelousas that happened Monday afternoon, and one person was arrested, according to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD).

Henry Bradley, 20, of Opelousas, was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegally carrying a weapon.

The shooting happened at Plaisance and W. Coleman Streets around 4:50 p.m. on Monday, March 21. Two people were injured and transported to a local hospital. One victim’s injury was to the upper torso and the other was injured in the hand.

OPD believes that the suspect and others who were heavily armed were in the area to cause more harm to the victims. Additional arrests not related to the shooting are forthcoming.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting or other criminal activity to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.