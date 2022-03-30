MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An alleged flirting incident that happened mid-February in Melville led to the shooting of two brothers, leaving one of them dead. A grand jury just handed down indictments for the two suspects involved, according to the St. Landry District Attorney’s Office.

Jaden Ardoin, 18, and Jaimon Mason, 20, both of Port Barre, were indicted for the first-degree murder of Wade Shaquille Vaughn-Smith and attempted first-degree murder of James Preston Allen Vaughn.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) investigated this case. According to SLPSO Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 after Ardoin became upset because Smith and Vaughn were allegedly flirting with Ardoin’s girlfriend at the gas station where she worked.

Smith died as a result of the shooting and Vaughn was left with injuries that sent him to the hospital.

Mason’s charges were originally principal to first-degree murder and principal to attempted first-degree murder.