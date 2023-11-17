EUNICE, La. (KLFY)– Two people have been indicted with second degree murder for their involvement in the 2022 death of a 17-year-old from Eunice.

Isaiah Brett Carrier and Donna Granger were indicted together in October of 2022 with the manslaughter of the juvenile after the 17 year-old was given the fentanyl that resulted in his death.

The juvenile was found unresponsive on Sept. 12, 2022, and after he died at a Baton Rouge hospital, a toxicology report discovered fentanyl in his body.

Court documents show that Carrier and Granger’s delivery of the fentanyl to the juvenile led to this indictment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Arraignment for Carrier and Granger is set for early January.

Latest Posts