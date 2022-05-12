ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two separate traffic stops on I-49 led to 3 arrests on various charges for possession of narcotics and weapons.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents were conducting highway traffic stops on I-49 and stopped two separate vehicles which resulted in arrests for drugs and weapons. 

Agents conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Nissan Altima and came into contact with the driver Drake Batiste and the passenger Markaylon Chaisson. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle where 4 ounces (115 grams) of suspected crystal meth, a Smith & Wesson handgun and $913 in cash were found. The driver, Drake Batiste, 23 of Lafayette and his passenger, Markaylon Chaisson, 22 of Cecilia were arrested on the following drug and weapons charges:

  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
  • Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic
  • Driving Under Suspension
  • Child Passenger Restraint System Violation
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS
  • Illegal Carrying of Weapons 
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS
  • Illegal Carrying of Weapons 

Within minutes, the agents conducted a second traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. A probable cause search found 1,271 MDMA pills, 2.3 ounces (66 grams) of suspected crystal meth, 11.4 ounces (324 grams) of suspected synthetic marijuana and $600 in cash.

Devon Mayon, 28 of Leonville was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute
  • Schedule I CDS (2 counts)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
  • License Plate Display Violation
  • Expired Motor Vehicle Inspection Sticker
Items seized in traffic stops