ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two men, one of who is described as “known drug dealer in the Eunice area,” on narcotics and weapons charges, authorities said.

The office announced the arrests of Norman James Cesar II, 35, and Devin A. Daugherty, 35, both of Eunice, charged as follows:

Norman Cesar:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine) (2 counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (MDMA)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of a CDS (3 counts)

Possession of a Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Xanax)

Devin Daugherty:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (MDMA)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Illegal Possession of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (3 counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Xanax)

“Norman Cesar is a known drug dealer in the Eunice area.” said Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux. “The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested Cesar on multiple occasions for illicit drug charges as well as resisting by fight. Cesar was a convicted felon.”

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said the arrest began with a traffic stop on Wednesday.

“The vehicle was occupied by a black male, identified as Norman Cesar,” Guidroz said. “During a probable cause search of the vehicle, detectives located 55 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 2 grams of marijuana.”

Authorities said detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the address 1711 Dudley Street in Eunice and found a man at the address later identified as Daugherty.

During the search detectives located 1,349 grams (2.97 pounds) of suspected methamphetamine, 314 grams of suspected marijuana, 32 grams of suspected MDMA, 8 glass bottles containing 223 suspected Xanax, a Glock 40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Stoger 9 mm semi automatic pistol and a long rifle, authorities said.

The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics located at the address is valued at approximately $72,617, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cesar is being held without bail, and Daugherty was booked on $65,000 bond, authroities said.