ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A St. Landry Parish grand jury has indicted two defendants for the manslaughter of a 17-year-old.

According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish District Attorney 27th Judicial District, Brett Carrier, 18, and Donna Granger, 42, both of Eunice were indicted on Oct. 27.

The press release said that the 17-year-old victim was found unresponsive on the morning of Sept. 11, and later died at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.

The victim’s death was directly related to the ingestion of fentanyl.

The indictment stems from Carrier and Granger’s involvement in the delivery of the drug to the victim.

Arraignment for both Carrier and Granger is set for Nov. 17.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.