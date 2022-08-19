ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two people have been arrested after allegedly charging a total of $30,000 to the victim’s credit card.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Charles Vidrine, 46, of Port Barre, and Amanda Renee Briscoe, 40, of Port Barre have been arrested and charged with exploitation of the infirmed.

Authorities say that the victim was notified of several transactions from his credit card, totaling $30,000.

The victim informed authorities that Briscoe had been employed as the victim’s caretaker for the last five years. After investigation, it was found that several transactions were made on the victim’s credit card between 2020 and 2022, including a purchase by Vidrine.

Authorities also said that upon questioning, Vidrine stated that he used Briscoe’s phone for the transaction and Briscoe stated that the victim’s credit card was programmed into her phone.

Briscoe also stated that she did not remember the charges that were made and did not think the victim’s card information was still in her phone.

Briscoe and Vidrine were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail with bonds set at $2,500.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.