OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Two people were arrested in Opelousas after an argument about an ATV ended with a shooting.

According to the Opelousas Police Department, officers investigated a shooting incident that occurred in the 600 block of Larcade Street just before 2 p.m.

An investigation revealed a fight began regarding an alleged stolen four wheeler. Two individuals were having a verbal argument when one fired a weapon at the other. That person retreated to get a firearm and shot back. In turn the other party retreated, retrieved a handgun, and fired back in self-defense. No one was injured as a result of the exchange of gunfire. Both were detained for investigation. No one was injured as a result of the exchange of gunfire.

Ultimately, Louis Roy Jr., 39 of Arnaudville and Lionel J. Broussard, 37 of Lafayette were arrested and charged with illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. They were both booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.