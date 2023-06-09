OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police have arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting.

Police have arrested Quinntarious Edwards, 20, of Lafayette and a 17 year old male juvenile of Opelousas after they responded to shots fired in the area of Hayward & Mouton Streets on June 2.

Police were able to get a high quality video from area residences that led to officers identifying a vehicle of interest, which led to the suspects arrest.

Both were charged with the Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

No one was injured from this incident.