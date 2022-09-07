ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish leaves a Leonville man dead.

According to the Louisiana State Police Troop I, troopers were notified of a single-vehicle crash Wednesday, around 4:30 a.m. on Hwy. 103 at the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish.

Initial investigations revealed a Ford F-150 traveling north on LA 103 when, for unknown reasons, ran a stop sign at the intersection of Church Road. The truck continued through the intersection and into Bayou Teche. Emergency crews arrived and located a body in the water away from the fully submerged vehicle.

Philip Gilyard, 59 of Leonville was pronounced dead at the scene. After the crash, he was able to use his cell phone to call for help. Gilyard was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. His body was recovered with assistance from the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Recovery Task Force. A blood sample from Gilyard was submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.