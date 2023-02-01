OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) The double murder trial for JaMarcus McClendon has reached closing arguments Wednesday.

McClendon, son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon, was arrested in May, 2017 on two charges of first-degree murder following the 2016 death of Nakia Ramer, 19 and Shawn Parish, 21.

When McClendon was named the suspect in the murder, he was surrendered to the Opelousas Police Department by his father.

Tensions could be felt throughout the courtroom Wednesday as the hearing continued with closing arguments from both the prosecutors and the defense, which was followed by a rebuttal from the prosecutors.

Closing arguments included reviewing witness testimonies from throughout the week, and looking at phone records to find out when calls were made and from whom on the night of the shooting; even looking at maps that detail where the calls were made.

Prosecutors believe they have supplied sufficient evidence that prove McClendon was at the scene when the shooting occurred, while the defense says evidence supplied has relied heavily on hypothetical circumstances, especially since many witnesses were under the influence the night of the murders.

Following closing arguments, the jury was adjourned for the evening with the plan to receive their assignment to reach a verdict Thursday morning.