UPDATE: 8:35 P.M.: All railroad crossings in Opelousas affected by the unoccupied vehicle collision with a Union Pacific train have been cleared. All normal crossing routes should be open.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A rail train slammed into a car on the tracks in Opelousas late Wednesday evening.

Police Chief Martin McLendon said officers are on the scene at the intersection of Raymond Street and the Railroad Crossing.

He said the vehicle stalled on the tracks after the driver was unable to get it into gear.

The driver and passengers were able to escape before the collision, McLendon said.

He said the entire city is blocked going from north to south.

“We are urging drivers to use the Prudhomme Lane extension and get onto I-49 to go either north or south.”

He said officers are estimating that traffic will be stalled on all railroad crossings for up to 2 hours.

KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene.