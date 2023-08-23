ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Street Team finds illegal narcotics and weapons during a traffic traffic stop on Highway 13 in the Eunice area Tuesday.

Deputies observed a black Chevrolet Impala traveling south bound on Highway 13 and initiated the stop. While speaking to the driver, identified as Steve Ceaser, 43, of Rayville according to authorities, deputies asked for permission to search the vehicle, but Ceaser refused.

Deputies then utilized their K-9 to conduct an open-air sniff around the exterior of Ceaser’s vehicle. The K-9 showed a positive odor response for the presence of the illegal drugs, according to SLPSO.

Authorities conducted a search of the vehicle and located three clear cellophane bags each containing a white powder of suspected cocaine. A weight of approximately 87 grams was obtained, and the cocaine has an estimated street value of $8700, according to SLPSO.

Detectives also located one Glock 23, 40 caliber pistol, $2310 inside the center console of the vehicle and two and a half white pills marked 10/325, which are Oxycodone.

Authorities discovered that Ceaser had an extremely lengthy criminal history for illegal narcotics and weapons violations. Ceaser was later transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail where he was booked according to the charges of illegal window tint, possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone).

Ceasar’s bond is set at $62,750.