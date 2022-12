OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In Opelousas, Tony Chachere’s held a grand opening for a new business venture.

Tony’s Country Store will feature Tony’s seasonings, marinades, dinner mixes, merchandise, gifts and more.

Many of Tony’s family members, employees, local and state dignitaries were there to lend a hand to cut the ribbon for the grand opening.

The store is located at 5604 I-49 N on Service Rd. in Opelousas.