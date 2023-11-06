ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Three people have died in two separate shootings in St. Landry Parish.

St. Landry Parish authorities said the first shooting occurred in Sunset in which a woman was reported be to shot and killed by her boyfriend. The man then fled the scene and drove to the Basin Bridge where he killed himself, according to officials.

The identities of the two individual have not been released at this time.

The second shooting was located in Opelousas; authorities said it occurred after a woman’s boyfriend and father exchanged gun fire at one another killing the father. The boyfriend was shot in the head and drove himself to the hospital, according to authorities.

Neither of the individuals have been named. Officers said the boyfriend will face arrest and charges once released.

The shootings are still under investigation and updates will be provides as information is released.

