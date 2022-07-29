OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Three Opelousas residents were arrested for drug and firearm offenses on July 26, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were identified as Terald Hudson, 44, Tyrone Johnson, 45, and Linda Spencer, 67. All three suspects were transported to St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with multiple drug and firearm offenses. Hudson’s bond is set at $22,000; Johnson’s bond is set at $26,000; and Spencer’s bond is set at $10,500.

After receiving multiple complaints of drug trafficking from the residence, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at 324 Henry Drive. Two black males and one black female were identified at the residence, where detectives located and retrieved drug and firearm paraphernalia, according to authorities.