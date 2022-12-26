OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department is currently on the scene of a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Henry Street when a red vehicle passed by and fired multiple shots at a home.

Police said three people were grazed by gunfire but no one accepted medical attention.

This is a very active investigation and will be updated as information becomes available.

Chief Martin McLendon asks anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.comor through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.