ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY)– This bold and beautiful event will not only encourage cancer awareness, but will also bring the young and restless stars that you all know and love to watch to Arnaudville.

Icons from shows “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless” will be in attendance Saturday, Oct. 21 for The Little Big Cup’s Annual Fundraiser that will help the Cancer Support Community.

The CBS soap opera stars attended last year’s fundraiser in Sunset.

The tickets are $150 per person and includes: dinner, soft drinks, desserts and an personal meet and greet with some of your favorite actors from the shows. Tickets sales are now open and can be purchased on The Little Big Cup website, in person at the restaurant or over the phone.

