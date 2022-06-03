OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Lastrapes St. and Rice Lane just before midnight. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to OPD, she was transported to a local hospital and considered to be in serious condition. Officers believe she may have been in a car when she was shot.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, through Crime Stoppers at (337)-948-TIPS, or by using the P3 mobile App.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more becomes available.