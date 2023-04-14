OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police say they have made an arrest in the March 27, 2023 homicide of Roderick Aaron Jr. 23 who was fatally shot near the intersection of Union and Franklin Streets.

During the course of the investigation, police said, a 17-year old male juvenile was identified as a suspect in the shooting and was taken into custody on April 1, 2023 in Lafayette Parish on an unrelated charge.

He has since been transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on charges including first degree murder, assault by drive by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

“The tide of senseless violence in our community will not be turned without the public’s support,” Chief Greig Leblanc says.

“The Opelousas Police Department implores the community to get involved and give information related to any criminal activity in our community, but especially those involving gun violence.”

He asks anyone with any information related to this shooting or any other violent crime to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward