PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — On Dec. 5, Port Barre High School received a third bomb threat in a three week span. This threat was a handwritten message on a bathroom wall.

According to Police Chief Deon Boudreaux, police interviewed staff and students, collected surveillance footage, and handwriting samples. This investigation pointed to two 15-year-old PBHS students.

One of the teens was charged with terrorizing and the other with principal to terrorizing, which can carry a sentence of up to 15 years.

Chief Boudreaux is urging parents to speak with their children about the consequences of making threats. These threats are not taken lightly due to the time and costly resources required to investigate as well as the disruption to the learning environment.

The two previous bomb threats made just before Thanksgiving and on Dec. 1 are still under investigation. The police do have suspects, and are confident arrests will be made soon.