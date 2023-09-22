ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY)–The Teche Ecology Culture and History Education Project held a ribbon cutting ceremony in Arnaudville to celebrate a new kayak pavilion being built along the Bayou Teche Paddle Trail.

The TECHE Project is adding new trail amenities in Arnaudville to make a better experience for kayakers in the Bayou Teche.

St. Martin Parish councilman Daniel Richard said this facility is nothing anyone has ever seen before.

“To see this happen is something unique,” Richard said. “I don’t know if there’s another facility around on the Bayou Teche that’s this nice, but we plan on doing other work hopefully down stream.”

Patti Holland, executive director of the TECHE Project, said she believes the pavilion will attract people from across the globe to experience the beautiful setting of the Bayou Teche.

“It’s a wonderful asset to have something like this,” Holland said. “We are hoping that we’ll have people coming from all over the world to come up and down the Bayou Teche and see the towns and the culture that make Acadiana such a wonderful place to visit.”

Todd Meche, Arnaudville mayor, said this new addition will create a better experience for those kayaking along the trail.

“We have this pavilion that’s gonna be very beneficial to our community for the kayakers, canoers, the bikers,” Meche said. “It’s a central point where people can come relax and enjoy the atmosphere here in the town of Arnaudville.”

Mayor Meche welcomes everyone to come out and enjoy the scenery of the trail.

