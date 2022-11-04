OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In Opelousas, police are searching for four suspects while a family mourns the loss of 15-year-old Kentravion George.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon told News 10 that “On Wednesday night the Opelousas Police Department received a call as it relates to shots fired in the 800 block of North Main Street. We found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound, he was immediately taken to the hospital, and shortly after he died from those injuries.”

McLendon has identified the four suspects as:

Christopher Coleman, 21

Daylan Wheeler, 21

Desment Green, 22

Daqualon Robinson, 16 (No picture available)

All four are wanted on charges of first-degree murder and assault by a drive-by shooting.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“Our goal today is to find those four persons and bring them to justice and give our family some relief,” McLendon said.

Relief for family members like Kentrail George who mourns the loss of his son.

“Once I had my son I realized how much life I had ahead of me. So I started doing everything positive to make sure my kid would be right. And y’all came and robbed that from me. My son was 15 years old, I can’t ever see the potential of the man he was going to grow up to be,” George said.

Shauna Sias spoke to News 10 on behalf of George’s mother.

“I love him, I swear to be there for him today, they took my baby from me. They took a part of me, my dad’s anniversary of his death is in a week, and look what y’all did to him. There’s nothing in this world worth taking anyone’s life,” Sias said.

Chief McLendon told News 10 that police are committed to finding the four suspects.

“We will be on a manhunt, we will find them, and we will bring them to justice.”