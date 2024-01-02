OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The woman accused of shooting Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc and his wife Crystal on Dec. 22 surrendered to authorities on New Year’s Day, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said Savannah Butler, an Opelousas Police officer, is charged with two counts of negligent injury and one count each of obstruction of justice and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Butler turned herself in to the St. Landry Parish jail, posted a $22,000 bond and was released, authorities said.

According to Guidroz, LeBlanc and his wife, who is a captain with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, were shot at Butler’s home on Garnet Drive just outside the city limits of Opelousas. Guidroz said Crystal LeBlanc went to the home to speak to her husband who was inside and knocked on the door. Graig LeBlanc then walked outside and the two began arguing. Butler then entered the doorway armed with a gun.

When Graig LeBlanc put his hand out in front of the weapon to retrieve the gun, he was shot in the hand. The bullet then traveled through the chief’s hand and hit his wife Crystal in the arm. After being shot, both admitted themselves to local hospitals. The LeBlancs were treated and released.

Authorities said Butler cleaned up the scene to cover up evidence prior to notifying the Sheriff’s Office, which constituted obstruction of justice. Detectives said they found probable cause to issue a trespass summons to Crystal LeBlanc for entering Butler’s property.

Crystal LeBlanc and Officer Butler were placed on administrative leave by their respective agencies pending the completion of the investigation.

