SUNSET, La. (KLFY) – Sunset has been awarded $3.016 million by the Louisiana Department of Health’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund Program (DWRLF) to construct a new water well and filtering system, as well as make upgrades to an existing well and properly shutdown inoperable facility, according to the DWRLF.

DWRLF said that the new water well and a chlorination system will be constructed on newly purchased property north of the town’s limits off of Bellemin Street.

The new well will have the capacity for 800 gallons per minute, according to DWRLF.

“The new well will give the water system redundancy to allow the district to switch between the two wells, giving both wells greater longevity and giving the town a back-up in the case there is a problem at one of the sites,” said professional engineer with Grooms Engineering, LLC, Earl Paddock. “This dual system will ensure that water customers in the Town of Sunset will receive quality drinking water at all times.”

Paddock also said that the new filtration system will help remove Manganese and Iron from the water.

Sunset Mayor Charles A. James said that “We feel so fortunate to have received this funding to improve the quality of our drinking water, and to construct a system that will enhance our town’s ability to serve more homeowners and more businesses.”

The new filtering system will be installed at the site of the current water well, and upgrades will be made to the current well, including the connection of a new notification and control system that will enable the town to monitor both wells simultaneously, according to DWRLF.

“Another aspect of this funding is that it will give us the resources to properly cap two older wells that have been shut down and remove the equipment from those sites, returning those areas to safe green space,” Paddock said.

James said drilling for the new well will begin this month and that engineers anticipate the new well to be in place and online by late fall. James also said work on designing and constructing the filtration system, as well as the capping and clearing of the old wells will be completed in 2024.

“Safe drinking water is fundamental to community health, and this program helps communities throughout Louisiana keep their water as safe as possible without placing an undue burden in the form of expensive financing,” said LDH Chief Engineer Amanda Ames.

Additional funding for the Town of Sunset project has also been awarded through the state’s Water Sector Program, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).