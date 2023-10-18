SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — A Sunset man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty for shooting three hunting dogs, authorities said.

Dean J. Renard of Sunset has been charged with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting stems from a trespassing complaint on Oct. 8. Deputy Tina Stelly of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office reported making contact with three men, who were the suspects in the trespassing complaint. The men said they had been hunting, and their dogs had crossed onto Renard’s property. Renard acknowledged shooting the dogs, explaining that they had been chasing wildlife on his property, and he had previously warned the hunters to keep their dogs away.

The condition of the dogs was not released.

After the incident, Dean approached the hunters and informed them they were trespassing, leading to a complaint filed with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Renard said he had heard dogs barking near his residence, and, given previous incidents with hunters, he became concerned. He claimed the dogs were chasing his wildlife and chickens.

Renard’s actions may have extended beyond the defense of his chickens and livestock. The investigation suggests a heightened state of aggression, leading to the deliberate shooting of the dogs due to their presence on his property, both during this incident and in the past, authorities said.

Renard was arrested on Monday. Bond details have not been released.

