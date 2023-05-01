SUNSET, La. (KLFY) – A Sunset bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle.

According to Louisiana State Police, shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Troopers from Troop I were notified of a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in the 2600 block of Hwy. 93 in the Sunset area.

An investigation revealed that a bicyclist going southbound on LA 93 was struck by a Modern Steel Metallic (Gray) colored 2013-2015 Honda Accord two door that has a missing right side mirror and damaged right side.

After the collision, the vehicle left the scene. The person on the bike was ejected and eventually located in the ditch by a family member who had been searching for them since Friday night.

Randy Thibodeaux, 59 of Sunset was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown at this time but a standard toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

Troopers urge anyone with any information to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880, or their local law enforcement agency.