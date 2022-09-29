ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — In an exclusive interview, KLFY spoke with two students who had just gotten off a school bus Thursday near Lawtell that was involved in a crash.

St. Landry Parish School Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said at least four students were taken to the hospital and none are facing life-threatening injuries.

Police and emergency officials were called to an area of Highway 190 near Rozena Road just after 3 p.m.

“I was really, really scared because there were little kids on the bus. They were all just screaming and scared. So I was really worried for them,” Giselle Guillory Broussard said.

Broussard and her younger sister, Isabella, were standing just feet away having just exited the bus.

“When me and my sister got off the bus, I heard a big thud and I turned around and saw the big truck crash into the bus. Then the pieces of the light fell off and hit my leg a little bit,” Broussard recalled.

“The bus and the door opened and just broke,” Isabella, in 1st grade, added.

An initial report from Jenkins suggest that a truck slammed into the back of the bus carrying 27 students.

First responders flooded the scene and two students were airlifted to the hospital, and another two were taken by an ambulance.

23 others were checked by medical personnel a the scene, still stunned by what happened, according to reports.

“When I started to see them come, I was really worried about my friends because it was a really serious problem. So when I saw all the helicopters coming, I was really, really worried,” Giselle told News Ten.

She remembers seeing one of her friends stuck in the very back of the bus.

“Right now I just want to know if they aer okay or how they are doing,” she added.

St. Landry Parish Superintendent Patrick Jenkins says the students on the bus were heading home from Lawtell Elementary School.

He said the children ranged in grades from kindergarten to 8th grade.

“We just want parents to know that our bus driver, as we understand, was not at fault. They did everything correctly. The bus was hit from the rear,” Jenkins said.

He says this should serve as a warning for others to pay attention on the road.

“Be aware of what’s going on with our buses and always be mindful of children getting on and off the bus. It’s very critically important,” Jenkins added.