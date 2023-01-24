ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police trooper is recovering after being injured in a rear-end crash on I-49 Tuesday afternoon near Grand Coteau.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. southbound near the Grand Coteau exit.

The trooper, who has not been identified, was sitting inside his marked cruiser when it was struck from behind by an SUV.

State Police Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen said the trooper was able to signal for help using his radio dispatch.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, Gossen said.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.