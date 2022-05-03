OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — In St. Landry Parish, a place for kids and their families is soon opening.

The Old Indian Hills Golf Club in Opelousas is reopening to transform into Life Church Community Complex.

Director of programs and activities for Life Church Community Complex, Tyrone Glover told News 10, “The plan is to change lives and the environment of the community.”

Under the direction of Pastor Kerney Thomas, it will be a safe place where kids and their families can go to escape and unwind.

“We have to change the narrative,” Glover said. “For so many years, they said there was nothing for kids to do, now there is.”

The complex will have something for everyone. The 103 acres of land will have tennis courts, basketball, a kitchen, and church, according to Glover.

A pillar of Opelousas for many years, Life Church acquired the land last year with a vision to renovate the club.

In addition to summer programs, the club will offer mentoring, tutoring, and after-school programs.

Glover said this will be a positive place for the whole family.

“We have zero-tolerance. No guns, no fighting, no exceptions. You are gone for life,” Glover said.

The vision will come to life this summer. The grand opening is scheduled for May 28th.

For more information, call 337-331-4498.