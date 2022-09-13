ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – In January, The Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a $44,000 state grant aimed at helping deter and combat illegal activity.

This involves firearms, controlled dangerous substances and gang related activity in the parish and the smaller municipalities.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz admitted the money has run out but said they have received so much information about illegal activity, he is making necessary adjustments to keep deputies on the streets while making arrests.

“We are continuing the operations and gathering the data,” said Guidroz.

He told News 10 that the program has been successful for the parish.

Guidroz explained, “We have seized over 100 guns, over $165,000 in drug money, 13 drug dealer vehicles, and made over 120 arrests.”

The most recent arrests, Sheriff Guidroz said, stems from intelligence information about convicted felons possessing dangerous and illegal firearms.

“These guns are being used for drive-by shootings, homicides, and murders. They are the intimidating factor,” Guidroz added.

He says his office is receiving calls from residents about having to sleep on their floors because of fears of stray bullets during drive-by shootings. “They are being terrorized,” said Guidroz.

He said it is because of those calls that the operations cannot stop.

Guidroz explains they are utilizing man power at different times of the day. “Depending on intelligence, we set and decide pre-plan hours. We are not having to pay out of the budget for overtime.”