SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Residents who recieve their water from St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 (Rural) are being asked to conserve water as a result of the current drought affecting Acadiana.

Robyn Cormier, the water district’s office manager, said the district is experiencing issues keeping up with the water demand.

“If both wells can’t keep the storage tank full, the water system will have to lower the pressure or turn the water off at certain times and put the entire system under a boil advisory,” Cormier said.

The waterworks joins other area water systems in requesting residents cut back on water use due to the increased demand.