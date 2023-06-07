ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man was arrested after a routine traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs with a street value of over $160,000, authorities said.
Bryant Cain, 39, was arrested on several gun and drug charges after St. Landry Parish deputies stopped Cain for a traffic violation.
Authorities said a search of Cain’s vehicle yielded 190 MDMA pills, 35.5 pounds of marijuana and a 9mm pistol containing one vertical foregrip. The foregrip made the weapon illegal.
The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics seized is valued at approximately $162,920, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.
Guidroz credited newly acquired drug-sniffing dogs for the arrest.
“The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office recently purchased two narcotic detector K-9s to concentrate on the drug carriers who use our back roads to avoid major interstates,” Guidroz said.
Cain was charged with the following:
- Improper Lane Usage
- Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA / Ecstasy
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Narcotics
- Possession or Dealing in Unregistered or Illegal Transferred Weapons
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Bail arrangements were not released.