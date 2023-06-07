ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man was arrested after a routine traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs with a street value of over $160,000, authorities said.

Bryant Cain, 39, was arrested on several gun and drug charges after St. Landry Parish deputies stopped Cain for a traffic violation.

Authorities said a search of Cain’s vehicle yielded 190 MDMA pills, 35.5 pounds of marijuana and a 9mm pistol containing one vertical foregrip. The foregrip made the weapon illegal.

The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics seized is valued at approximately $162,920, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.

Guidroz credited newly acquired drug-sniffing dogs for the arrest.

“The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office recently purchased two narcotic detector K-9s to concentrate on the drug carriers who use our back roads to avoid major interstates,” Guidroz said.

Cain was charged with the following:

Improper Lane Usage

Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA / Ecstasy

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Narcotics

Possession or Dealing in Unregistered or Illegal Transferred Weapons

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Bail arrangements were not released.