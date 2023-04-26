ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – In St. Landry Parish, a new superintendent is being voted on.

The school board has called a special meeting for Wednesday, “to either (a) select finalists for the Superintendent of Schools position or (b) name a new Superintendent of Schools,” according to the published agenda for the meeting on the school district’s website.

Two candidates remain as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Milton Batiste and Curt Green.

According to News 10’s Britt Lafaso, Batiste seems to be the front runner because he was the only candidate to receive a vote to move on to the next round from every board member tonight.

The race for the final spot was a close call between Curt Green and Paul Nelson, but Green did beta out Nelson for one of the two final candidate spots.

There is a community forum on May 8 for people to meet the candidates at the Delta Grand before the schoolboard makes their final decision.