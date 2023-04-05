ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting identify and locate a hit-and-run suspect.

The suspect, an unidentified white female, parked a green and tan F150 and went inside the Spirit Truck Stop to use the ATM. When leaving, the woman reversed the truck and hit the victim’s vehicle.

The victim exited her vehicle and the unknown female left the scene, traveling west towards Eunice. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying and locating the female and the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the location and identity of this person or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download our free P3 app and “Say it Here” or dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile phone to submit your anonymous tip.