ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — With threats and violence increasing across Acadiana, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to make sure they’re ready.

“We’re at the St. Landry Parish Public Safety Complex and today we’re training in our fire tower which we use for S.W.A.T. procedures and active shooter drills,” said Eddie Thibodeaux.

Officers from St. Landry and Evangeline Parish gather at the St. Landry Parish Public Safety Complex to train each month. Eddie Thibodeaux is the director of training and told News 10 that the training sessions have evolved following the increase in situations such as school threats all over the country.

“You know right after Uvalde we looked at the report they gave, and we found out some things. We looked at the report and said where did law enforcement fail? What could we have done? So this is a commitment from Sheriff Guidroz not only for the safety of our schools, but to everyone in hostage situations,” Thibodeaux said.

Trainings such as the one conducted today ensures that officers know the proper technique to survey a building facing a threat, and how to negotiate with suspects taking hostages.

“You know failure to train is failure to prepare. We need to make sure that our guys know the right way to search a building and how to negotiate. Negotiation is the key,” Thibodeaux told News 10.

But this training also prepares officers for when situations go wrong.

“Most of policemen are going to get shot, and we just want to see that they’re pressed to fight and have that warrior spirit, just because you get shot in your leg doesn’t mean you can’t. So we really concentrate on what are our guys going to do when being shot at.”

Thibodeaux also said that this training continues to build resiliency and commitment for the officers. Commitment to protect their fellow officers and the community they serve.