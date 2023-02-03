ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Three juveniles have been arrested on terrorizing and cyberbullying charges, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

According to SLPSO, a 13-year-old was charged with terrorizing and a 12 and 13-year-old were charged with cyberbullying.

SLPSO said that on Jan. 30, authorities received a complaint from the principal at Plaisance Middle School of a potential threat from a former 13-year-old student who was expelled in 2022 for making threats to the school.

SLPSO said that the 13-year-old was now sending text messages on social media to two current students saying that he would shoot up the school.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A School Resource Officer interviewed the juvenile and according to SLPSO, he admitted to sending the texts and said that he made the threats because two other students were saying inappropriate comments.

SLPSO said that the School Resource Officer then interviewed the two students in the messages and obtained audio recordings of the students talking negatively about each other.

The investigation and evidence revealed that the 12 and 13-year-old were cyberbullying the other 13-year-old, SLPSO said.

“At no time was the school ever in danger thanks to the principal notifying the sheriff’s office when she learned of the possible threat and the quick response of the School Resource Officer,” Sheriff Guidroz said. “Bullying, cyber threats, terrorizing, and bomb threats will not be tolerated. Anyone committing these crimes will be arrested.”