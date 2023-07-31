ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The speed limit trailer from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has found a high rate of speeding drivers in Arnaudville, leading to a plan to increase patrol.

“We put our speed trailers out to of course protect our kids and reduce traffic crashes. Every time that we put a trailer out a concerned citizen has complained,” says Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux also says the sheriff’s office received several complaints of speeding vehicles on Lanclos Road, leading deputies to place the speed trailer on the road and record the results.

After spending a week on the road, the trailer recorded 2,574 vehicles. 97% of the vehicles were speeding, with 80% traveling at least 10 miles per hour over the limit. Because Lanclos Road is a residential neighborhood, the speed limit is only 20 miles per hour, yet the speed trailers have seen speeds as high as 75.

“I’ve seen speeds up to one hundred miles an hour in a 35 zone and that’s very dangerous,” says Deputy Chief Thibodeaux.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With speeds reaching as high as 50 miles per hour over the speed limit, many wonder what that means for the future of patrols. Thibodeaux says when they see that many number of speeders, they’ll put a specialized unit with radar and proceed to write tickets.

Thibodeaux says the sheriff’s office has seen a positive outcome from posting their speed trailer findings, saying these results have inspired other neighborhoods to request the trailer and deputies to ticket drivers.