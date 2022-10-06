ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) is asking for public assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Mikeconney Celestine, 16, was last seen leaving the address of 5339 Grand Prairie Hwy in Opelousas on October 6, according to SLPSO.

Celestine is described as 5’2, and about 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans, and white Air Force tennis shoes.

Courtesy of St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office

There is no known direction or mode of travel at this time, according to SLPSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call 337-948-TIPS or submit a tip online here.